Nigeria’s Marvit Ijeoma Ahanonu has, in the past few years, earned her place as one of the emerging figures in contemporary art and design.

Ahanonu, who earned a first class degree in architecture at Covenant University, had during her time in the university won the National Creative Architects competition along with her team.

Since graduation, she has participated in high-profile exhibitions, including in Washington D.C., USA, at the National American Caribbean Festival as a top finalist and as one of the 12 finalist out of over 200 entries for the Ivanhoe Cambridge Art Place Ville Marie Exhibition in Montreal, Canada.

Her works have been exhibited at the Gallery Z of the Contemporary Art Center building in Montreal, Canada.

With a growing reputation as an artist with vast, refined talents and skills expressed in paintings, designs, music, fashion and architecture, Ahanonu has executed projects for several first citizens of Africa as well as undertaken design collaborations with celebrity clients, institutions in Canada, and other government officials around the world.

Her versatility in a range of media, including acrylic, oil on canvas, clay and digital media, among other forms, has been applied to create bespoke art pieces that are prized across the world.

The architect, who started drawing at the age of 10 and has garnered 15 years of experience, is not resting on her oars. Having refined her skill with further education at the prestigious École d’art Syn Studio, the best art school in Montreal, whose alumni include gaming industry players like Marvel, and where she spent a further two-year internship, she has pursued her hope of becoming a household brand in art and architecture by enrolling for postgraduate studies at a notable university in architecture.