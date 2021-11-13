Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has charged military officers to write books in order to expand the frontiers of knowledge in the service.

He gave this charge in his remarks during the presentation of “The Marwa Awards” to two army officers who came first in order of merit in the Lieutenant – Captain Practical Promotion Examination and Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination during the Nigerian Army Infantry Biennial Reunion in Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday.

The awards were recently instituted by Gen. Marwa to encourage excellence and professionalism among military officers. While presenting the awards, he commended the two officers, Major A.C Ogbuogu and Lt O.R Oyetunde, a female officer for coming first in the exams, and noted that the award is coming as a reward for their hard work.

Speaking further at the event, he also commended the Armed Forces for its commitment, sacrifice, patriotism and gallantry in its fight to keep Nigeria safe. “I trust we will prevail,” he said. He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for approving the Buba Marwa awards.

He donated 20 copies of the revised Nigerian Army Dictionary to the Headquarters Infantry Corps Library. “I authored the first edition of the dictionary 38 years ago, as a major, in 1983 and now revised by my son, Lt Col Mohamed M. Marwa, where he added 400 new definitions,” he said. “Lt Col Marwa also wrote two other books, “War Is Not A Gamble” and “Ancient Era Of Warfare” and I am presenting 10 copies each of those as well to the infantry corps library.”

Military chiefs at the event include, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Commander, Infantry Corps, Major Gen. V.O Ezugwu and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai.

