From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig General Buba Marwa (retd) has called for the support of the Ogun State Government in the efforts of the Agency in combating drug abuse in the country.

Marwa made the call on Monday during an official visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Oke Mosan office, Abeokuta, as part of his nationwide appraisal and advocacy visit to the state commands of the NDLEA.

The NDLEA boss, who lamented the high incidence of drug abuse in the southwest, which he put at 22.4%, noted that the Ogun accounts for 17% prevalence in the region.

He noted that also requested land to build barracks for its personnel.

‘With the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country, I want to solicit Your Excellency’s support in combating the menace in the state,’ he stated.

‘As we all know, drug abuse destroys life, community and it has no respect for age, gender and religion, hence, the need to engage critical stakeholders in the fight to stem the tide of this social malaise,’ Marwa stated.

While commending Governor Abiodun for partnering with the agency in combating the menace in the state, Marwa noted that the NDLEA has finalised plans to build barracks for its operatives to further secure their lives from drug barons and peddlers.

He urged the state government to assist the agency by providing land for the building of the barracks for the personnel of the anti-drug agency.

‘NDLEA is a hazardous place to work for our officials. They arrest drug peddlers and barons; they prosecute them and they will go back to the same community to sleep among these people. This is very dangerous for our officials. We need land to build barracks for them,’ Marwa noted.

The NDLEA chairman commended the Ogun governor for his style of leadership in the state, stressing that this has contributed to his numerous achievements, especially in the area of infrastructural development health, education and security.

Responding, Governor Abiodun lauded Marwa for stepping up the fight against drug abuse in the country, saying ‘the NDLEA has been reborn and is witnessing a new lease of life under your watch.’

He expressed the readiness of his administration to partner and assist with NDLEA in its quest to combat drug abuse in the country.

‘We will step up our support to you. We will work more to reduce the percentage of drug consumption in the state,’ Abiodun stated.

The governor later presented operational van and two motorcycles to the Ogun State Command of the agency to help its fight against drug abuse.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.