The stage is set for the 2021 annual dinner of the Institute of Change Management (ICM), a forum designed to provide learning and networking opportunity for its teeming members and other select persons drawn from the business community, academia, media and others.

The evening of glitz and pizzazz billed for Saturday, December 4 at Elomaz Hotel, Maryland, Lagos would have the distinguished presence of former Lagos military governor and chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as keynote speaker.

Marwa will dissect the topic, “Drug Abuse in Nigeria: Changing the narratives.”

A statement by Mr. Nat Osewele, chairman of the governing council said choice of Marwa as keynote speaker was informed by the need to further deepen the discuss on the increase wave of misuse and abuse of hard drugs in the society, especially among the youths.

Attendance at the programme which is expected to attract professional members of ICM, the business community, the academia, the media among others, is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiatives to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole.

The Institute of Change Management is the professional body with the mandate to regulate, train and certify Change Management practitioners in Nigeria. Its mission is to build skilled and competent professionals to support businesses, organizations, agencies, institutions etc. as they adapt to a changing world.

Established in 2015 under the Companies Act as a legal entity Limited by Guarantee, the ICM champions change management advocacy, regulates, trains and certify members in addition to organizing conferences, seminars and providing the umbrella for professionals to network and share change management experiences which they can leverage to raise their performances.

