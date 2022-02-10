By Emma Njoku

Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has urged all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to make drug integrity test an institutional policy for both new and returning students as part of efforts to fight the menace of drug abuse among the youths.

Gen. Marwa, who made the call at the University of Abuja while launching the ‘drug free university campaign’ yesterday, also called for a partnership between the NDLEA and the university system that would allow the agency to set up outposts on campuses to further strengthen the authorities in fighting the scourge.

He said: “Part of the measures to reduce drug use in the university is the proposed introduction of the Drug Integrity Test for both new and returning students.

“The drug integrity test is anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug policy for all higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. It is expected that the University of Abuja, being the “University of National Unity”, will be the first public university in Nigeria to adopt the drug integrity test for fresh and returning students of the institution.

“The drug integrity test is not a punitive measure; rather it is an early detection tool to ascertain an individual’s drug use status for appropriate intervention, and timely treatment and care.

“This will also entail that the university will develop a drug policy and make such available to each student. Equally important is the need to create an NDLEA outpost on the campus where we’ll deploy our men to assist the authorities and deter drug dealers and users within the university.”

While commending the management of the University of Abuja for collaborating with NDLEA to organise the launch, he said “the theme, ‘Drug-Free University and Tertiary Institutions,’ is apt and timely as there is no better time than now to combat the drug challenge in the university community and among students.

He described the menace of drug use in the country as a worrisome dimension, especially among the youth population.