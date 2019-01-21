The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team (W&YPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha and wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, comprising several support groups under the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), at the weekend, inaugurated state coordinators for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at Top Rank Hotel, Galaxy, in Utako District.

WYPC Director General, General Buba Marwa, at the inauguration, disclosed that under a new structure put in place, all groups and sub-groups would be carried along in the scheme of things, towards meeting the group’s objective, which is to ensure president Buhari and all APC candidates emerge victorious in the February and March elections.

“The new structure will be all-inclusive. Nobody or group working for the overall good will be left behind. We must keep our eyes on the ball to win, to emerge victorious” he said and added that, “our main selling point is the achievements of president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration vis-a-vis the economy, security and fighting corruption.”

Addressing BSO groups, Marwa said emphasis should be placed on the indisputable fact that president Buhari is leading the fight against corruption by example and added, “nobody has called his name in any corruption scandal.”

In the area of security, the former Lagos State military administrator noted that “Boko Haram has been driven into Lake Chad. The next time, they will be drowned in the Lake.”

On activities of the campaign team, Marwa said: “So far, W&YPC had concluded five zonal rallies in the North West, North East, North Central and South West, with the South-South rally to take place in Port Harcourt, this week.

“We will still visit more states. The rallies are important events. They bring about activities, participation of our teaming supporters and are veritable opportunities for passing out information. In recognition of the fact that women and youth form 80 percent of our voters, our focus should be to target the 80 percent and here, we are speaking about 60 million voters. So, our focus is grassroots and door-to-door. To implement this properly, we have to first organise a state structure to unit level…”

“The state coordinators are being inaugurated to enable them return to their states and constitute the full structure while the W &YPC structure will be based fundamentally on the existing BSO structure in the state. Please note that we have expanded it from the existing 26 to 45 man/women structure. This will allow other affiliated organizations to be accommodated so that we will have an inclusive structure” Marwa stated.