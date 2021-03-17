The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa will tomorrow commission newly built multi-purpose clinic and rehabilitation centre in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The 16-bed rehab named The Behavioral Action Care Foundation Centre was built by a group of natives of the town, Ogbomoso First Community Initiative otherwise known as “O 1st Group” as part of efforts to stem the tide of drug abuse in the area.

The board chairman of the Behavioral Action Care Foundation, a unit of the O 1ST Group, Otunba Bayo Babatunde said in a statement that the hospital was built to check the prevalence of drug usage and abuse prompted by the location of a university community in the town as well as the large presence of immigrants from Ghana, Niger, Benin, India and China among others.

“Historically, Ogbomoso indigenes are republicans, peaceful, enterprising and widely travelled. However, things have changed and as in other parts of the country, the traditional values of hard work and moral standards are disappearing and giving way to acts alien to our community. This is worrisome, especially when you consider the potential insecurity of lives, property and most especially the future of the community when majority of the youths are drug dependent,” he stated.