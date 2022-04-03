From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Mrs Maryam Sani Abacha, wife of former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, has said that she has forgiven all those who offended the family in one way or another, calling on all to embrace the spirit of forgiveness and be one other’s brother keeper.

Mrs Abacha made these remarks in a statement issued by the family yesterday during her 75th birthday celebration in Abuja.

Speaking at the birthday celebration, she said: “One of the good things in life is for people to embrace the spirit of forgiveness among themselves. People should learn how to forgive each other. Forgiveness is very important as it has been emphasised in various languages and religions. Forgiveness promotes peaceful coexistence among other benefits.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform all those who are here and those who are not that we remain grateful to Almighty Allah for whatever happened to us whether good or bad. I also want everyone to know that I have forgiven those who offended us and at the same time I want those we offended to forgive us because God has purified my heart and I am still alive and grateful to Almighty Allah for that. I can die now or tomorrow, I am thankful to Allah for all my life.

“To all those who offended us, I am using this opportunity to say that I have forgiven them all. I hope we shall forgive each other and God will forgive us all.”

The former First Lady used the occasion to pray for peace and unity in the country.

She also prayed for economic growth and development of the country while lamenting the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

She, however, called on leaders and the entire populace to fear God in all their dealings.

“If everyone will contribute his quota and be a good citizen, Nigeria will be a great and prosperous country. May the Almighty Allah bless Nigeria and all Nigerians, Amen.

“We thank everyone for the love you have for us and everything. Thank you very much and God bless,” she enthused.