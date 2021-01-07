To say that Nigeria’s foremost pageant designer and CEO of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha, is over the moon is an understatement. It has been a season of celebration and counting blessings for the former beauty queen.

Her birthday got more interesting after she was blessed with two exotic cars as gift.

First, the designer said she woke up to a Lexus LX570 worth over N50 million as a gift. Then a black Range Rover, she earlier bought for herself followed.

She tagged the Range Rover jeep as ‘Hard work truly pays,’ while encouraging other fashion designers like her to continue working hard and, at the end, they would reap bountifully, saying: “If you are a fashion designer or an entrepreneur, please, keep soaring. It will definitely pay off one day. We shall all reap the fruit of our labour.”

Before the car gifts became the final cherry on the pie for the birthday girl, she was first serenaded by her staff and Rikaoto team. She also got a birthday shoutout from American R&B star, Montell Jordan.

The fashion designer, whose brand have styled renowned beauty queens, has been counting her blessings after being recently honoured by the Nigerian Beauty Hall of Fame for her contributions to the beauty pageant industry.