The maiden edition of online photogenic contest, Miss Beauty Ambassadors has produced a winner. She’s Maryjane Orji.

Organised by Melanin Pride Concept Limited, owners of Black and Beautiful Group, the pageant is aimed at appreciating the beauty of the black woman and her numerous achievements in various spheres.

According to the visioner of the pageant, Chidi Orazulike, aside the monthly Beautiful Ambassadors contest, the group has also concluded plans to hold an annual Beautiful Brain Awards to celebrate and encourage academic excellence among female students.

The platform also offers many informative, inspiring and entertaining video contents including In a Minute, Did You Know? Vox Pop and Contest Updates. Others are Icons, Black Queens, Black Women in History and Inspirational Quotes.