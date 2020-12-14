From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom Concerned Youths have expressed their disapointment over comments credited to Omoyele Sowore that Governor Udom Emmanuel influenced the suspension of a student of the state university.

The group has demanded a public apology from the activist.

The student in question, Iniobong Ekpo, was allegedly suspended over a Facebook comment he made criticising the Emmanuel administration.

The Akwa Ibom Concerned Youth group, in a statement endorsed by their Chairman, Victor Okwong, accused the former presidential candidate of blackmailing Governor Emmanuel.

The group said that although Akwa Ibom State University is state-owned, every Institution of higher learning, such as the Akwa Ibom State University, is run by a Governing Council or the Senate and also by rules and regulations.

‘The fact that he directly links the Governor Udom Emmanuel to whatever happened in the Institution, is a direct testimony to the fact that he is a confirmed case of schizophrenia. He is not to be taken serious by any sane human.

‘Academic certificates are issued to those who have been found worthy “In CHARACTER and in LEARNING”, little wonder Sowore was twice expelled, because, CHARACTER and LEARNING are two areas he is clearly found wanting.

‘May we remind Omoyele that it amounts to blackmail and criminal defamation of character to call a man a thief without proofs. Omoyele should also be reminded that pulling down leaders will NEVER make him one, his closest call to leadership will be to lead a group of hoodlums and evil minded people like himself.

‘Activism is a noble course, mixing it with hooliganism will only take Nigeria backward, little wonder he was rejected and chased away by responsible #EndSars protesters when he wanted to hijack the protest for his selfish ends and continuous clout chasing.

‘Sowore has no place in the committee of responsible Nigerians and especially the youths which we will continue to remind him this fact.

‘The group maintained that the Governor has devoted the uppermost echelon of his career in one of Nigeria’s biggest banks to the progress of Akwa Ibom and would not accept any form of blackmail against the sterling career of the Governor.

‘Finally, Omoyele, should be reminded that Akwa Ibom no be Lagos, Akwa Ibom youths therefore use this channel to demand an unreserved, public apology from Omoyele Sowore within the 7 days from today, else, we will leave no stone unturned legally to ensuring that Sowore is disposed off as the thrash that he is.’