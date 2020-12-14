From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from Katsina Governor Aminu Masari of steady progress to rescue unharmed the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

He got the assurance Monday in Daura, Katsina, when Masari briefed him on efforts being made to rescue the boys from their kidnappers.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Governor Masari told newsmen after his meeting with President Buhari that, ‘we are making progress and the outlook is positive.’

The Governor, accompanied by Deputy Governor Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to the safety and return of the schoolboys to their homes.

Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.