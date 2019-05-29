Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari was sworn-in to office for a second term on Wednesday pledging to restore peace in Katsina State currently ravaged by armed banditry and unprecedented wave of kidnappings.

“As we are all aware, the state has of recent, witnessed disturbing resurgence of incidences of armed banditry and kidnapping for ransom, more prevalent especially in the frontline local government areas bordering the Rugu forest, despite the government’s continued unflinching logistics support to the security agencies in the state,” Masari said in his post-inauguration speech at the People’s Square, Katsina.

According to him, “our towns and villages in those areas have become prone to a new dimension of armed bandits attacks, leading to the killing and maiming of innocent citizens, carting away of their foodstuff and burning down other belongings of economic value including houses, vehicles, shops and traditional silo.

“Kidnap incidences on the other hand have permeated all the strata of the society, as the rich and poor, religious and traditional rulers have become victims.

“Let me seize this opportunity to once again express my heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attacks at Batsari and Kankara local government areas where over 39 people lost their lives with more than 200 injured.

“This is an unacceptable tragedy for which I call for a special prayer here and now in memory and respect of our fallen citizens of Batsari, Kankara, Safana, Jibia, Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari and Danmusa areas.

“I want to assure the good people of Katsina State that the state government has not relented in its determined efforts to ensure the security of lives and properties of its citizenry.”

Masari traced the prevailing state of insecurity to developments within the administrations of previous governments in the state, noting that, “when we took over, we deployed varying tactics and comprehensive peace packages including stakeholder engagements, dialogues, and amnesty programmes to promptly and decisively address the problem of cattle rustling and rural banditry.

“Despite the relative success recorded by the Katsina State government on cattle rustling, the military operation in Zamfara State has greatly affected Katsina State as most of the rustlers dislodged from the forests in Zamfara State relocated to Katsina State, especially the frontline local government areas bordering Rugu forest, thus affecting our success in that regard.

“But there are still other associated insecurity challenges with kidnappings and other forms of abductions as being the most disturbing.

“This problem, I should note, was primarily due to a number of factors. Chief among these was the failure in the past to deal with the emerging rural banditry and the subsequent militarisation of many of our ungoverned spaces which was facilitated by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALWs). These led to the destruction of our rural economies and pushed thousands of our people into unemployment and poverty.

“Needless to say, it was this combination that created the volatile condition which presently nurture and sustain insecurity in our state.”

Parts of Batsari, Jibia, Safana, Dan-Musa, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Kankara and Kafur local government areas of Katsina State share boundaries with the Rugu forest which reportedly stretches from the neighbouring Niger Republic and through parts of Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.