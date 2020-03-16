Kastina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has commended Governor Ben Ayade for appointing an indigene of his state, Rabiu Maimaje Abdullahi, as chairman, Cross River State Muslim Pilgrims Board.

The commendation was conveyed through a congratulatory letter to Abdullahi by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

Inuwa, in the letter, charged Abudllahi to justify his appointment by discharging his responsibilities diligently.

“While appreciating Ayade, we in Kastina, are inspired by your achievement and pray earnestly that as you take this new responsibility, you will diligently deliver to the best expectations of the governor, the Muslim community and the entire people of Cross River,” the SSG said.

Inuwa expressed Masari’s joy at Abdullahi’s appointment describing him as a good ambassador.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kastina State, Governor Masari wishes to rejoice with you on your appointment as chairman, Cross River State Muslim Pilgrims Board by Governor Ayade.

“By this well-deserved appointment, you have proven yourself to be a good ambassador whose sterling qualities endeared him to his host community.”