Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe, Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri and Paul Orude Bauchi

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Masari, who made this known while briefing journalists yesterday in Katsina, added that the state now has 30 cases with one death.

While disclosing that the patients have been admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, the governor added that the victims have direct contact with the index cases in Daura, Katsina and Dutsinma.

“We sent samples of 287 suspected persons to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening. From the sample, nine tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the confirmed cases from Daura, four from Katsina and one from in Dutsinma local government areas of the state.

“We still have 16 samples in the laboratory waiting for transportation to the National laboratory of the NCDC, Abuja for screening.

“Another 20 samples will be taken again for screening because they were first taken to the Kano centre which was shutdown for the time being,”

“We are now waiting for the second screening for seven others to be conducted in the next two days before they are discharged,” he said.

The governor, urged the people to continue to abide by the advice given by health experts in the fight against the pandemic.

“People should keep social distancing, frequent washing of their hands with soap and running water, using sanitisers, covering their nose and mouth with mask, among others.

Gombe lament 300% increase in confirmed cases

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lamented the situation of the ravaging COVID-19 in the state, which he described as worrisome.

The governor spoke against the backdrops of the latest report which represented an over 300% increase of the pandemic in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, at the handing over of the donated facility in Ashaka, Yahaya said the isolation center and other items would go a long way in containing the spread and mitigating the effects of the virus.

He lauded Ashaka Cement, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa for donating a fully equipped isolation facility and other items to complement the state government’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Yahaya, stressed the need for the residents to observe the protective measures such as regular hand washing, social distancing and the use of face mask as well as staying safe at home.

However, he observed that by recording up to 30 confirmed positive cases in less than a week, Gombe had a peculiar case of COVID-19 index cases.

While noting that the Coronavirus pandemic, which has become a global health problem, requires the efforts of everyone in the society, the governor said the Ashaka Cement Plc. had demonstrated an exemplary corporate social responsibility role and urged individuals and other organisations to assist in the fight against the scourge.

Borno quarantines 70 travellers for 14 days

BORNO State Government has quarantined 70 travellers for allegedly defying the lockdown order imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, made this known during an interview in Maiduguri yesterday, while monitoring compliance with the stay-at-home directive in Maiduguri.

Kadafur, who is the Chairman of the state’s Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, said the travellers were apprehended while attempting to sneak into the state capital on trucks conveying essential food stuffs.

He said that the travellers would spend at least 14 days in isolation at the Maiduguri Hajj camp during which they would undergo test for COVID-19 before they would be allowed into the state.

He explained that some of the travellers comprising 45 males and 25 females, claimed they came from Lagos, Delta, Kano, Plateau, and Kaduna States among others.

Kadafur said that the drivers who violated the lockdown were also apprehended and isolated for violating the order.

The deputy governor said that security agencies had intensified patrol at all entry points to clamp down on desperate travellers coming into the state illegally.

He reiterated the government commitment to eradicate COVID-19 and prevent it from being transported into the state.

‘Don’t stigmatise patients’

Borno State Government has appealed to the people not to stigmatise those who manifested symptoms of the novel Coronavirus or tested positive of the pandemic.

The commissioner also confirmed that 31 cases have been recorded in the state as at yesterday afternoon.

Commissioner of Health, Salisu KwayaBura, while giving update on behalf of the Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, yesterday said the appeal became necessary following a case that went into hiding after being tested positive.

He said such a person went into hiding because of alleged stigmatisation from others around.

“I want to call on such individual to avail themselves with the therapy for their own health and that of the society,” he pleaded.

The commissioner said 15 survellianace teams have been deployed to Maiduguri metropolis and Jere, the adjoining local government.

He said one of the survelliance team had been sent to bring out the positive case from hiding.

KwayaBura maintained that there was no need for the patient to switch off his phone and that of his mother after previous discussion with the survelliance team.

Bauchi gov appoints 66-member committee

To cushion the effects of the novel Coronavirus, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed , has approved the constitution of a 66-member state palliative committee.

The committee will be inaugurated by the governor today at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Muktar Gidado, yesterday named the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu as chairman.