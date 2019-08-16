Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari,yesterday inspected the rehabilitated and expanded Waziri Alhassan public library in Daura.

Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari was accompanied by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, and other government officials.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Hajiya Talatu Nasir, conducted the governor round the rehabilitated and expanded library.

Briefing the governor, she said the library was rehabilitated and expanded by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

She said the library had been stocked with books covering various disciplines.

The philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor told Masari that it was a way of contributing to the development of education in Katsina State.

Masari thanked Offor for the gesture.

He explained that it was not the first time Sir Emeka Offor was assisting Katsina State. He noted that the donor had not long ago contributed books under a programme tagged: “Books for Africa.”

He assured the donor that President Muhammad Buhari would be adequately informed about the rehabilitated and expanded library for him to commission it.