Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday inspected the rehabilitated and expanded Waziri Alhassan public library in Daura.

Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari was accompanied by Deputy Governor Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, along with other government officials.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Hajiya Talatu Nasir, conducted the Governor round the library.

Briefing the Governor, the Permanent Secretary said the library was rehabilitated and expanded by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

She said the library has now been stocked with books covering various disciplines.

The philanthropist Sir Emeka Offor told Masari that it was a way of contributing to the development of education in Katsina State.

Responding, Masari expressed gratitude to Sir Emeka Offor for the gesture.

Masari noted that this was not the first time Sir Emeka Offor had assisted Katsina State.

He noted that the donor had once contributed books under a programme tagged, “Books for Africa.”

He assured the donor that President Muhammad Buhari would be adequately informed about the rehabilitated and expanded library for him to commission it.