From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, says Nigeria’s efforts at attaining sustainable socio-economic development may not yield the desired results until there is deliberate move to conquer food insecurity.

“Every nation of the world that has reached advanced status like Britain, America, Russia, among others began by tackling food insecurity, that is addressing problem of hunger through farming,” the Governor said on Thursday.

He spoke at the commissioning of some projects donated to rice farmers by a South Korean organisation, Saemaul Foundation, at Makera and Raddawa villages, in Dutsinma and Matazu Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Masari, “these people (Koreans) are ordinary people like us.

“They didn’t perform magic to attain food security in that country.

“They were loyal and disciplined and they gave attention to what will benefit their people.

“What has Nigeria been doing since 1972 and if some people can rise above poverty and hunger in 60 years such that their nation becomes one of the most advanced in the world, Nigeria should emulate such effort.

“This farming that many of us underrate, what you and I don’t seem to value, that is where the wealth is.

“It is through this that we will be able to free our people from poverty.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Foundation’s, country Director, Mr. Lee Kyungbok, said his country was able to become food sufficient and export overseas, due to deliberate development of community farming.

According to him, “success of the process which led to huge transformation in community rice farming in South Korea was what led the organisation to reach out and assist some other nations of the world that are going through socio-economic challenges.”