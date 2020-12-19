By Vincent Kalu

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has denied entering into discussion with anybody over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had last Wednesday, said that the state government had contacted Miyetti Allah to enter into discussion with bandits on how to free the over 330 students they abducted from the school.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told Saturday Sun in a brief telephone interview that he was not aware of such discussion with MACBAN.

According to him, “ unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

However, Ngelzarma later confirmed that he has spoken with the Katsina State branch of MACBAN, which also denied ever being approached by the state government to enter into discussion or negotiation with the bandits to free the school children.

In the same vein, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, said nobody contacted them or discussed with them over the same matter. He said: “ We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”

By Vincent Kalu

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has denied entering into discussion with anybody over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had last Wednesday, said that the state government had contacted Miyetti Allah to enter into discussion with bandits on how to free the over 330 students they abducted from the school.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told Saturday Sun in a brief telephone interview that he was not aware of such discussion with MACBAN.

According to him, “ unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

However, Ngelzarma later confirmed that he has spoken with the Katsina State branch of MACBAN, which also denied ever being approached by the state government to enter into discussion or negotiation with the bandits to free the school children.

In the same vein, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, said nobody contacted them or discussed with them over the same matter. He said: “ We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”

By Vincent Kalu

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has denied entering into discussion with anybody over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had last Wednesday, said that the state government had contacted Miyetti Allah to enter into discussion with bandits on how to free the over 330 students they abducted from the school.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told Saturday Sun in a brief telephone interview that he was not aware of such discussion with MACBAN.

According to him, “ unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

However, Ngelzarma later confirmed that he has spoken with the Katsina State branch of MACBAN, which also denied ever being approached by the state government to enter into discussion or negotiation with the bandits to free the school children.

In the same vein, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, said nobody contacted them or discussed with them over the same matter. He said: “ We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”

By Vincent Kalu

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has denied entering into discussion with anybody over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had last Wednesday, said that the state government had contacted Miyetti Allah to enter into discussion with bandits on how to free the over 330 students they abducted from the school.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told Saturday Sun in a brief telephone interview that he was not aware of such discussion with MACBAN.

According to him, “ unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

However, Ngelzarma later confirmed that he has spoken with the Katsina State branch of MACBAN, which also denied ever being approached by the state government to enter into discussion or negotiation with the bandits to free the school children.

In the same vein, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, said nobody contacted them or discussed with them over the same matter. He said: “ We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had last Wednesday, said that the state government had contacted Miyetti Allah to enter into discussion with bandits on how to free the over 330 students they abducted from the school.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told Saturday Sun in a brief telephone interview that he was not aware of such discussion with MACBAN.

According to him, “ unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

However, Ngelzarma later confirmed that he has spoken with the Katsina State branch of MACBAN, which also denied ever being approached by the state government to enter into discussion or negotiation with the bandits to free the school children.

In the same vein, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, said nobody contacted them or discussed with them over the same matter. He said: “ We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”