Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has ordered the immediate relaxation of the lockdown order in Katsina State.

Restrictions on the operation of motorcycles and inter-state travels are however still in force.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said the government ordered the ease of the lockdown following the drop in cases in the state and the impact on the socio-economic lives of the people.

“The governor strongly warns the people to strictly observe and adhere to all health and safety guidelines such as wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing protocols, regular washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitizer in order to completely contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection,” he said.