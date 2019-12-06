Stakeholders, including five governors, are expected at the Nigeria SME Summit and Awards 2019 (SMESUMA ’19) scheduled for December 19 in Abuja.

The stakeholders would brainstorm on the challenges facing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, with a view to charting the way forward. Those who make the difference in the sector will also be recognised at the event, according to the organisers.

The theme is ‘Nigeria’s prosperity through SME Prism’ while keynote speaker is Prof Akpan Ekpo, former vice chancellor of University of Uyo and immediate past director general of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Expected to share their experiences on SME and youth empowerment at the occasion include Governors Aminu Masari (Katsina), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who will also be honoured as SME Governors of the Year for their contributions to the development of SMEs as the ‘engine of economic growth’ in their respective states.

Also expected are the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives; Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Chairman of the House of Representatives on Niger Delta Affairs and Union Bank Plc.