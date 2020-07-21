Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has expressed sorrow over the death of Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, Chairman of Bullet International.

In a press statement signed by the Director General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari described the death of Isa Funtua as a loss of monumental proportion, describing the deceased as a prince of the world and “a successful businessman, politician and a top notch member of the International Press Institute (IPI) who traversed the globe promoting and advertising the very best of Nigeria.”

While condoling President Muhammadu Buhari, Isa Funtua’s immediate family and business and political associates, Masari prayed God to forgive him all his sins and other shortcomings, as well as admit him into Paradise.

He also urged the bereaved family to take consolation in the fact that Isa Funtua lived a fulfilled life which impacted positively on the lives of many compatriots.