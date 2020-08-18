Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has expressed sadness over the death of veteran journalist and Chairman of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Wada Maida.

Maida, who died in Abuja on Monday evening at the age of 70, was at various times the Chief Press Secretary to former Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Babangida and President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as Chairman of the board of People’s Daily newspapers.

Masari, in a press statement by his Director-General (Media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, described the late Maida as ‘a close friend and associate.’

According to the statement: ‘Nigeria has lost one of its finest citizens who had distinguished himself as an accomplished journalist, newspaper proprietor and administrator per excellence.

‘Katsina State has lost one of its most illustrious sons who served not only Katsina but Nigeria meritoriously in various capacities, including as spokesman to General Muhammadu Buhari, when he was military Head of State.’

While condoling President Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate family, friends and associates of the deceased, Masari prayed to God to forgive the late Maida of all of his sins and other shortcomings in life and urged the bereaved family to take consolation not only in the fact that all living being must face death, but that Maida had lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.