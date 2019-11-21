Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, yesterday, presented a budget of N249.5 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Tagged “Budget of Reflection and Progress’’ the governor said the essence of the budget was for the continuation of the restoration agenda and policies of his administration.

A breakdown of the budget indicates that N75.6 billion, representing 30.30 per cent of the budget, was for recurrent expenditure; while N173.9 billion, representing 69.70 per cent, was for capital expenditure.

Masari said that the budget was higher by N48.7 billion than that of 2019.

“It is important to note that the 2020 recurrent revenue has an increase of 17.91 per cent over that of 2019. Similarly, the recurrent expenditure in 2020 budget has an increase of about 23.72 per cent over that of 2019. This indicates that in real terms, the revenue will increase by about 17.91 per cent over that of 2019,’’ Masari said.

He said that the recurrent expenditure has components which include -personnel cost of N30.8 billion, overhead cost N20.9 billion and consolidated revenue charges of N23.8 billion.

The Speaker, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari, said that the House would invite Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to defend the budget.. He also assured of the speedy passage of the budget to enable government continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

Maigari applauded the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature.