Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has lamented that the novel Coronavirus disease has turned life upside down.

He also noted that current efforts by his adminstration were geared towards curtailing community transmission of the pandemic.

Masari, who spoke yesterday, while signing into law the amended 2020 budget at the Government House, added that the pandemic had done more damage than previous ones.

He also explained that the budget review was necessary due to Federal Government’s downward review of the crude oil benchmark.

“We pray that the situation gets better because if the crude oil price drops further, it will be another scenario.

“We are still in deep problem with the COVID-19 because nobody can predict what will happen to the world economy and even scientists cannot give 100 per cent information about the virus except that it is contagious.”

From an earlier proposed budget of N244 billion, the House of Assembly approved a downward review of N213 billion

Masari, disclosed that the adjustment did not affect appropriations for salaries and social intervention funds.

He said it was the first time the state was revising her budget.