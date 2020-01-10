Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has signed into law, the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The House of Assembly had reduced the governor’s total budget proposal from an initial sum of N249 billion, to N244 billion.

Signing the bill into law at a ceremony at the Government House yesterday, Masari described the budget as a statement of intentions which may be implemented, subject to availability of the necessary funds.

According to him, “the 2020 budget is centred towards completing the projects we have started.

“It is also predicted on implementing the projects we are sure we can execute, based on the revenue that will accrue to the state including internally generated revenue.

“We will make sure we try as much as possible to impact positively on the lives of the people we represent.”

Masari said that henceforth, government would endeavour to involve more of the people in the budget process as according to him, “we will revamp the Department of Special Duties and Department of Budget and Planning.

“We want to ensure that they reach out to the general public in order for them to understand the meaning and purpose of budget’’, he said.