Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, swore in 17 Commissioners, six Special Advisers and four Permanent Secretaries.

The governor, during the ceremony, threatened to sanction any of them for non performance, dereliction of duty or abuse of office.

“I enjoin you to work with full dedication, loyalty, commitment, high sense of duty, self discipline and ensure good financial management and budgetary discipline.

“Be informed that your performance will be closely monitored in order to ensure delivery of good governance and application of general financial management. Application of appropriate sanction awaits any of you for non performance, dereliction of duty or abuse of office.

“You must take note also that the general financial situation of the state and the county at large calls for moderation and judicious use of resources,” he said.

Masari said his administration and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) considered good governance critical and crucial to development.

“We are glad that majority of the citizens of the state, well meaning individuals and other people of goodwill have kept faith with us as clearly demonstrated in the 2019 general elections across the country,” he said.

The governor assured that his administration would remain focus and continue to deliver dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state fairly, equitably and justifiably. The governor, at the ceremony, failed to announce the portfolios of the commissioners.