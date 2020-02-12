Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has decried what he described as a nonchalant attitude of indigenous Christians in the area to politics.

He accused unnamed prominent Christians from the state of “hiding” during political activities.

Masari spoke when a delegation from the indigenous Christian community in the state visited him at the Government House.

According to the governor, “We have indigenous Katsina State Christians who have a right like every other person.

“I, therefore, urge you to commit yourselves to the development and progress of the state knowing that you have no other home than Katsina and so you should rise up and seek your rights and entitlements.

“We, as a government, will continue to ensure you enjoy every privilege in the state.”

He said they should continue to pray for the state and nation especially over the state of insecurity in the country which Masari attributed to, “the neglect of certain category of people in the bush by past governments.”

“The present administration is making efforts at reuniting every citizen of the state into one mainstream society to prevent further disaster,” Masari said.

Leader of the team who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Affairs, Rev. Ishaya Garba, had earlier thanked Masari for government sponsorship of 33 persons to pilgrimage in Israel as well as a government directive to teach Christian Religious Knowledge in schools.