Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, has urged the Kano State Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to improve its services to the state.

Masari made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The governor spoke shortly after the Chief Operating Officer of the Organisation, Mr Vijaykwnae Sonawane, donated palliatives on behalf of the organisation, to be distributed to the vulnerable groups in the state.

He said that there were many complaints from different homes in the state on poor services by KEDCO and, therefore, urged the management of the company to sit up.

He pointed out that his administration was partnering with KEDCO with a view to providing dividends of democracy to the people.

“It is in view of this that we are giving the company between N42 to N43 million every month since my assumption of office in the past five years.

“I, therefore, urge KEDCO to improve its services to the people,” Masari said. (NAN)