Even if you will recant later, it must be credited to you. You have said your own. And you have contradicted yourself many times over.

In one breath you blow hot, in another breath you become extremely cold. On the same issue! It has become your new normal. You have been incorrigibly consistent.

Not today, not yesterday. Not even tomorrow. You must come back to deny and denounce your words. It’s in your character. You are not acting it. You are simply behaving it.

You won’t walk your talk. But, you insist, you must talk your talk. We cannot dare you. In that regard, you remain faultless. Almost always returning to your stinking vomit.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari may not be aware. You can’t have your cake and eat it. It isn’t possible! It is never done. And it is the reason he hops from one controversy to the other.

It has been hectic for him in recent times. And the end is not anywhere near. You would want to pity him. He holds sway in the President’s home state of Katsina. It makes his task of securing peace, law and order a Herculean task.

He has been several times pressed to issue tall orders. With the same speed, he has been compelled to recant. What manner of governor, you would want to ask.

On Monday, he stirred another hornet’s nest. It was a live television broadcast. As usual, he was forthcoming and seemed forthright.

He was “toying” with a total ban on open grazing. In Katsina State? His thought-flow: “This roaming about, I don’t think…For us it’s un-Islamic and is not the best.”

Un-Islamic, really? All the same, good talk: “It is part of the problem we are having today. I don’t support that we should continue with the way open grazing is.”

Then, what next? He responded: “We intend to have a law banning (cattle) roaming. But before we do that, we would make provisions for where the animals would stay.”

They are getting it right for real. Even from unexpected quarters. Things are beginning to fall into pleasant places. At last, reason and reasoning are prevailing: “Herdsmen should stay in one place. Roaming about should not be encouraged. In fact, for us, it is un-Islamic.

“Why do you have animals that you cannot feed and you have to go to other people’s land and farm and you say that is right? I don’t think it is right.”

Many of us also wonder aloud. We will not be taken aback if he repudiates again. In fact, we are surprised he has not. That is unlike him. It’s un-Masari.

We have our worries Masari might crash again. He did it before with all his strength. He would likely eat his words one more time, hook, line and sinker.

Sampler: Thursday last week, Masari was in his element. He hit hard at the police. This was derived from his glaring frustrations over the hopeless security situation in his state.

He did not pretend. He opened up to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba. He poured out as he deemed fit.

The quick summary of it was damning: That the police lacked the capacity to tackle our security challenges. And he couldn’t have been more apt.

“I don’t think we have up to 3,000 policemen in the entire state. Let’s assume they are up to 3,000, what that means is that we have a policeman to every 200,000 people. How effective can that policeman be?” he asked the IGP straight to his face.

He is not done yet: “Then, we come to arms and ammunition, what do the police have? And when it comes to modern equipment for combating criminality, how much of it do the police have?”

IGP Baba is yet to address these posers. And what it boils down to is that the governor has lost confidence in the police. Notwithstanding that he did not use the exact words. But it is given.

That was the reason Masari received instant accolades for his gallant act. But not so with the league of do-gooders and praise-singers.

So? He could not sustain the momentum. He caved in at the speed of light. They piled pressure on him. He was overwhelmed. And his courage failed him, again. He ate every word of that vomit in less than 24 hours after. SAD.

He had no viable choice. He was forced to send out his spokesman, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi. He swore his principal never passed a vote of no confidence in the IGP. He strived hard to change the narrative: “If the governor passed such vote of confidence, the IGP would not have sent a delegation led by the Commissioner of Police to express his appreciation for the warm reception he was given in Katsina.”

The police too fumed. The command proffesed to lend credence to the defence. It aligned with Malumfashi: “The IGP was warmly received by the state governor. The command wishes to emphasise that there was no time the governor made such remarks of no confidence in the IGP.”

Just when I was rounding off this column, I stumbled on this. It is from Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the Fulani socio-cultural organisation. Then, it is obvious Masari’s nightmare is not yet over.

His kinsmen are up in arms against him. They picked huge holes in his Monday television interview. They are not taking it lightly. Masari, a Fulani, was honest with himself. He identified with Fulani: “Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulani whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100 per cent of them are Fulani. But majority of them are. These are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.”

He won’t be deterred, caged or gagged: “They are the same people like me, who speak the same language like me, who profess the same religious beliefs like me.

“So, what we have here on the ground are bandits. They are not aliens; they are people we know. They are people that have been living with us for hundreds of years.”

But Miyetti Allah took exception to that. Its national secretary, Saleh Alhassan, wanted Masari better ignored: “My governor, do you take him serious? Can’t you see that he is already tired? Records should come from security operatives, not a confused human being.

“He knows them now, is he not a Fulani man? All of them talking, they are stealing security votes, they should find solutions, create ranches for these herders and accommodate them.

“Which people do you find along the Sahel Sahara Desert? They are many tribes, is it by a physique that you now identify a Fulani man? The bandits are criminals, why should you attach tribe to it? That’s why we are not happy. You don’t need to attach a tribe because it will affect innocent persons.” His conclusion: “Forget that man, that man is the worst governor Katsina has had. We are just praying for his time to lapse.”

All the same, we are happy things are unfolding this way. We are going somewhere. A tall dream it appears.

