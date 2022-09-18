From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 gubernatorial election, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has promised to construct two new cities to decongest Umuahia, the capital city and Aba, if elected governor.

This is even as he was given the chieftaincy title “Aka Ekpuchi Onwa I” of Bende, by Bende Traditional Rulers Council.

Kalu, during his verification visit to Ikwuano L.G.A, said his party was coming to change the face of Abia, adding that he has a programme to build two new cities to ease off the pressure on Umuahia and Aba, the two already existing cities in the state.

“APP is full of young men and women that are coming to change the face of Abia. Part of our programme is to build two cities with a blueprint that will meet the 21st century economic and infrastructural needs of Abians,” Kalu said.

He said it was unfortunate that Umuahia, the state capital, now looks like a glorified village and needs to be upgraded to the status of a state capital.

The governorship hopeful had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Eze Uwaga of Agbaluzo community in Ikwuano Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, Kalu has been given the chieftaincy title of “Aka Ekpuchi Onwa I” of Bende at the palace of Eze Uwakwe O. Ukaegbu at Amaofufe, Igbere.

The Eze-in-Council unanimously endorsed his candidacy, stating that power should return to the Abia North Senatorial District of the state.

Kalu expressed joy over the royal gesture and endorsement, and assured them of his commitment to transforming Abia State if elected governor of the state.