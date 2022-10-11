From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of Action People’s Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has paid a solidarity visit to Oluomachi Lynda Nwojo, an undergraduate who gave birth to quintuplets, at Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

Kalu said the visit to the 24-year-old 400 student of Micheal Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) was to felicitate with her.

Kalu, represented by Chukwuemeka Adile, the state administrative secretary of APP said: “We are here to support her, to restore her hope, to tell her she has people, to tell her that her future is still bright. We are here to tell her that Abians and Nigerians are solidly behind her despite the odds she might have passed through”.

The APP governorship candidate stated that the visit has nothing to do with politics, stressing that he has been a businessman who has been helping people all through.

He said everything should not be politics, adding that what he did should be seen as his own why of giving back to humanity and the society at large.

Responding to the gifts given to the family, the mother of the kids expressed her joy towards the APP governorship candidate and thanked him for all that was given to her, adding that God will bless them and also everyone that has helped her.

Kalu equally offset the bills of three women who gave birth to twins and couldn’t afford to pay.