Senate Chief Whip Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of Labour Chief Emeka Wogu and many other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Abia State have rallied support for Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, the candidate of the party in next week’s House of Representatives by-election for the vacant seat of Aba North/South federal constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of its former occupant, Hon Ossy Prestige, in early February.

Speaking at a rally in Aba for the APC candidate, Kalu, a former governor of the state, said many streets in the city saw tractors last when he left office.

Kalu said when he was governor, workers salaries were paid as and when due, adding that education was free.

The first-time senator told the people in all the political wards he went to that within one and half years he had been in the Senate, he had attracted 19 road projects which were fully executed, saying that the same could not be said of his PDP colleague in Abia South.

The Senate Chief Whip reminded the people that for them to get the type of development they truly deserve, the APC is the party to vote for in the forthcoming elections.

Kalu said he rebuilt Ngwa, Ohanku and Obohia roads when he was governor and expressed delight that the World Bank has come in to reconstruct the roads.

The former governor expressed confidence that the people of Aba would not be deceived by anyone who wants to get their votes but will not deliver on the job.

Chief Wogu, speaking, highlighted various accomplishments of Sen Kalu while he was the governor, stressing that the right person with the character and competence to replace the late Hon Ossy Prestige is Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu.

‘My vote is for Mascot Uzor Kalu and he will replace the late Hon Ossy Prestige at the National Assembly,’ he said, urging the people of Aba to vote for Mascot en masse on March 27.

Other speakers, including Hon Benjamin Kalu, member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Uche Maduako, Perfect Okorie, APC state Secretary and Hon Chijioke Chukwu, representing Bende North state constituency the in Abia House of Assembly, all said Mascot has all that it takes to represent Aba at the House of Representatives and replicate what his brother was doing in Abia North and urged the people to vote for him.

Addressing the people, the APC candidate, Kalu, said if elected, he was going to continue where Prestige stopped.

‘Some of the roads our brother Ossy Prestige graded, if I am elected, I will make sure they are tarred.’

He promised to establish constituency offices in Aba North and Aba South for easy access.

The candidate also promised to tackle the issue of poor power supply in the area.