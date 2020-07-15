Ifeanyi Uche

Not until he returned to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA) in 2007, many of the people, who never had contact with Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, former Chief of Staff, Abia state government, didn’t know of his extra-ordinary pedigree especially his humility, generosity, benevolence, selflessness and robust credentials.

After pursuing his primary and secondary education in Lagos, Nigeria, MUK as his fondly called by his fans and admirers, bagged an Associate’s degree in Business Administration from Spartanburg Methodist College, USA. Thereafter, he gained admission into the University of South Carolina, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance. MUK has also attended several professional courses across the globe in high ranking institutions globally.

Upon completion of his educational pursuits in the USA, MUK worked with top- rated entities including Vanguard Voyager Services, Vanguard High Network and Vanguard Participant Services. For his outstanding performance on the job, these organizations rewarded MUK with various awards including, “Vanguard Participant Service Star Award”, “ Vanguard Voyage Service First Thing First Award”, “Vanguard Excellence Award” and the “Vanguard Merit Award”.

After gaining the much needed experience and corporate exposure in various sectors of the US economy, MUK set up his business empire in the USA under the name: EUZOR Investment Company, a private conglomerate with interests in Food, Night life, Entertainment, Properties, Logistics and Trading. Red Lion Tavern Restaurants, Zey Motors Company, Zey Trucking and Charlotte First Properties, these entities operated under the parent/holding company: EUZOR Investment Company. Having recorded huge volumes of business transactions , in June 2007, the City of Charlotte North Carolina recognised and honoured MUK as one of the Most Powerful Urban Businessmen of the year.

Shortly after his remarkable feat abroad, MUK returned to Nigeria after much pressure from his peers and friends to serve as Chief of Staff under the administration of Chief T. A Orji as Abia state Governor. Like he did in the USA, MUK was the man to beat in Abia state as he brought his professional experience and intellectual acumen to bear while serving Abia state. He worked closely with the Governor and members of the State Executive Council to achieve the blue print of the government. His unbiased advise and guidance on policies and programmes were usually cherished and appreciated by the government and the governed. MUK was indeed a shinning light as anyone who came in contact with him couldn’t resist his selflessness, simplicity, intellectual capacity, benevolence, generosity, composure and spirit of sportsmanship. He ran the office of the CoS professionally while managing relationships with civil servants, political office holders, politicians and other stakeholders.

In 2010, when he resigned as CoS, MUK whose business acumen is legendary, founded Sharlotte Group, comprising Sharlotte Oil and Gas Investments, Sharlotte First Properties and Charlotte Roofs Ltd, Sharlotte Construction. These businesses with the headquarters of their parent body in Abuja, have created employment opportunities and wealth for the people. MUK also sits on the Board of many local and international organisations.

Despite his rich profile in the business and public spheres of life, the unassuming MUK is known to be a silent but great achiever, whose milk of kindness knows no bounds. Under the Mascot Uzor Kalu Foundation, a non-profit organization registered in the USA and Nigeria, large numbers of youths and women have benefited from many initiatives/programmes of the foundation. Since its over 15 years of existence, the entity has annually offered free scholarship schemes to undergraduates from Abia state. Other routine programmes of the foundation include: donation of free long lasting inside mosquito nets, zero interest loan, vocational training for youths, mentorship programme, donation of sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dressing equipments to the target audience.

MUK despite his busy schedule as a businessman and politician, finds time to socialise with family, friends, associates and the youth regardless of their political, social and economic status. He is a mentor to many Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike, most of whom he has counseled and supported morally and financially in achieving their professional/business pursuits. MUK has also presented papers and delivered lectures on youth empowerment, gender balance, leadership, mentorship, corporate governance, philanthropy and other topical issues at various fora.

No doubt, MUK, remains a role model for the younger generation.

• Ifeanyi Uche writes from Umuahia, Abia state