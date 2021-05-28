By Olamide Olabode

Coming after releasing a self-titled album recently, UK-based Nigerian Afrobeat musician and author, Prince Okes Masima aka Baba Forever, has concluded arrangements to launch his new book in Abuja next month.

Described as “the first Nigeria traveller’s guide”, the book titled, Guide on Nigeria and Tourism will be unveiled on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at National Press Centre, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Radio House, Area 11 (opp. International Conference Centre), Garki, Abuja. Time is 12noon.

The Sun gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Chief Launcher of the book and he would be joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as co-launcher, while the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed emerges the Special Guest of Honour.

According to the author, the Ogun State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Taiwo will grace the event as the Guest Speaker while Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has agreed to deliver a speech on why Diaspora Nigerians should invest in the country.

Other dignitaries expected at the launch include the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker and Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Speaking on his expectations, Masima says: “I worked on this book project for over 12 years and I believe it will pay off eventually. Dubia is making money from tourism, so also Kenya and many other African countries. Why is Nigeria lagging behind? You see, the problem is that we are all focused on oil while neglecting the natural, historical places that should attract people to Nigeria. We have to project our country to the world. With electric cars coming onboard now, it means oil will become useless with time. So, Nigeria needs to start looking at tourism as a major source of revenue,” he stated.