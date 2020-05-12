The authorities in Ayobo Ipaja and Agabado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State, say they would begin the distribution of 10,000 face masks respectively in their communities under the ‘Mask Up Campaign’ to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID -19).

Mr Yusuf Shakiru, Executive Chairman of Ayobo LCDA in statement on Tuesday said the exercise was in compliance with the directive of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on wearing of face masks, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We embarked on distribution of face masks to corroborate the governor’s directive of wearing face masks which is aimed at reducing the spread of the dreaded disease.

“We commend the efforts of the governor toward the complete eradication of the raging virus in the state while we distribute 10,000 masks to different groups and stakeholders within Ayobo- Ipaja LCDA,” he said.

The council chairman cautioned that the administration would not hesitate to take drastic actions against those who flouted the state government’s directive.

Similarly, Dr Augustine Arogundade, Council Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA said that over 10, 000 face masks have been distributed to various communities in the LCDA, to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the communities.

Arogundade said the gesture would go a long way in preventing COVID-19 cases in the communities.

“We are going to do more for our people, but our wish is that the people should make proper use of the masks as directed by the officials.

“The government will not hesitate to punish any erring resident who flaunts the directives of wearing the face mask in the community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Lagos state government announced plans to revert to full lockdown, if there was no improvement in adherence to the public health guidelines.

The government said that in the first week of easing of the lockdown, there were reports of flagrant disregard for the earlier announced health guidelines, a move that could frustrate the government’s efforts to contain the virus. (NAN)