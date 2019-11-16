Some masked armed security men said to be in police uniforms allegedly attacked the hotel, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, lodged in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday. He is is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council. And he is in Kogi in that capacity.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded gunmen arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, along Stadium Road, where the governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council were lodged at about 12.50 p.m., shooting sporadically. Some of the hooded security operatives were alleged to have scaled the fence of the premises and attempted to gain entrance into the main hotel.

“However, a number of security operatives attached to the governor and some residents of nearby buildings, however, resisted the security operatives, thereby causing a melee,” the eyewitness said.

Sources said that the hooded gunmen came in about 100 vehicles and were said to have been led by the officer-in-charge of one of the arms of the Nigerian Police Force in Kogi State. An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said: “They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the hotel and made to enter the hotel proper. But pandemonium ensued, as there was commotion between security operatives attached to the governor and the invaders.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the hotel soon mobilised and joined the governor’s security to resist the invaders.”