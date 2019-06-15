Simeon Mpamugoh

Masobe Books (a new Nigerian publishing company) has announced the official launch of its business activities. In a release signed by its Founder, Othuke Ominiabohs, “Masobe Books is a labour of love for Nigerian literature. Its dreams are to support writers, significantly improve readership, and possibly revolutionise publishing.”

The new publishing outfit also aims to tackle and surmount the typical challenges in Nigerian literature, which include poor distribution and marketing; mediocre production, especially for self-published books; readers’ apathy and scepticism; and writers’ disillusionment with securing commensurate publication, reward, and exposure for their work.

“As a writer and an avid reader, I have experienced these challenges personally,” he said, “So a dedicated team of like-minded people and I have decided to do something about them. We created Masobe Books, which is a platform to protect, project and promote our literature. We like to think of Masobe Books as a family. We believe that together as a collective — writers, readers, and publisher — we can surmount these challenges and do big things in the publishing space. Together we can read, write, create magic, and live dreams.”

The new publisher has made a call for submissions, which will expire on June 30th, 2019, for writers who have new and exciting stories to tell. For more information, please contact: [email protected] or visit the Masobe Books website at www.masobebooks.com. Masobe means ‘Let Us Read’ in Isoko language.