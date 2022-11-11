An Area Court in Jos on Friday sentenced a mason, Kayimu Bakam, 39, to one month imprisonment for being in possession of a stolen metal ”burglary proof”’.

The Judge, Mr Daniel Damulak, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the crime of being in possession of a stolen property and begged the court for leniency.

The judge gave the convict an option of N 5, 000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ Division Police station on Sept. 9, by PC Friday Idowu.

He said that the constable brought him to the station when he couldn’t give satisfactory explanation on how he got the burglary proof.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation he confessed that he bought the burglary proof from an unknown person.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 391 of the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)