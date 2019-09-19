There was pandemonium in Amihie, Orsuihiteukwa autonomous community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, as a masquerade allegedly killed its colleague during New Yam festival.

Daily Sun gathered that fight broke out last Monday during celebration in the village, and two masquerades attacked each other with dangerous weapons.

It was learnt that those at the gathering initially thought it was a joke and display of superior prowess when the fight started, until the victim, Cheche Nwadi, sustained severe injuries in the process and reportedly died later.

Irked by the development, members of the masquerade fraternity stormed the home of the suspected killer, burnt down his family house as well as destroyed everything within reach.

A source said the action of the masquerade fraternity was in line with their rules of engagement, which frowned seriously at anyone exposing the secrets of the cult.

Remains of the ‘masquerade’ have since been deposited at the mortuary while some of the fraternity members fled the town leading to abrupt end of this year’s celebrations.

Both the slain masquerade and his suspected killer, presently at large, were known as best of friends in the masquerade fraternity before the unfortunate incident happened.

The Police Division at Awo Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area has already stepped into the matter, though the state police command could not confirm the incident.