From Gyang Bere, Jos

Masquerades on Sunday invaded Assembly of God’s Church at Shikal village in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State and flagged a Pastor and worshippers during church service.

It was gathered that the Masquerades who were in their numbers disrupted the Church service while the worshipers fled for safety.

An witness and member of the church, Nanpon Yelshik said the masquerades destroyed some properties belonging to the church.

It was learned that the masquerades arrived the church premises while church service was ongoing and started flogging those in attendance.

The eyewitness said the worshipers escaped from the church premises unhurt.