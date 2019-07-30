A magistrate’s court in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, has remanded some masquerades in prison for allegedly attacking a police station in Ado local government area of the state.

Veronica Shaagee, the prosecution counsel, told the court that the case was transferred from the divisional police headquarters, Ado local government, to state criminal investigation department, Makurdi, through letter number 3100/BNS/ADO/VOL.T/ dated July 24, 2019.

Shaagee said on July 20, some group of youths numbering over 200, led 20 masquerades “Aketakpa” from Igumale town to the divisional police station, Ado, and attacked the station.

She alleged that the group armed themselves with cutlasses, sticks, stones and other dangerous weapons.

The counsel said the suspects attacked policemen at the station and inflicted injuries on officers – Gabriel Adole, Joseph Jato and Patrick Lawal.

She alleged that the suspects damaged one Toyota Hilux van with registration number DW348EKY, which she valued at N3 million.

She prayed the court for more time to enable the police to complete investigations in the matter.

Shaagee said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 231 and 329 of penal code laws of Benue 2004 and sections 100 of abduction, kidnapping, hostage-taking, secret cult and similar activities (prohibition) law of Benue, 2017.

It was gathered that Rose Iyorshe, the magistrate, refused the plea of the suspects and remanded them in the Makurdi medium prisons.

The suspects were charged on four counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, attempt to commit culpable homicide, mischief and an act of terrorism.

Iyorshe adjourned the case till August 26.