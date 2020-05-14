Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have raised alarm of a possible outbreak of epidemic following the rising cases of dying fishes along the shorelines of Forcados and Escravos rivers in the coastal part of the state.

The member representing Warri South West constituency, Emomotimi Guwor who informed the House during plenary about the dying fishes, in a motion under matters of urgent public importance, warned of an impending outbreak of deadly pandemic if necessary actions were not taken to address the issue.

Guwor in the motion, said the rivers Forcados and Escravos and their tributaries, were under the siege of a yet to be identified disease that is killing fishes along the shorelines.

He named areas worst hit by the ugly development to include Ekemetagbene in Bomadi Local Government Area; Akparemogbene, Oyangbene and all communities in Ogulagha and Iduwini kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area; as well as the entire Gbaramatu kingdom, all Ugborodo and Orere communities in Warri South West Local Government Area; and Ogheye and other communities in Warri North Local Government Area.

The Lawmaker drew attention to the looming outbreak of pandemic that could be even be worse than COVID-19, emphasizing that the negative effects have already started manifesting on the people.

After other members contributed to the debate, the House passed a resolution calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on President Mohammadu Buhari to immediately direct the Federal Ministry of Environment and its relevant parastatals to carry out tripartite joint investigation on the cause of the rising cases of dying fishes along the shorelines of the rivers.

The motion also wants the President to direct the federal authorities to protect the biodiversity, conservation and sustainable development of the natural resources and the eco system of the affected communities from total extinction.

It further urged Governor Okowa to direct the commissioners in charge of the state ministries of environment and oil and gas to carry out public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns on the health hazards and harmful implications of the consumption of the dead fishes in order to avoid outbreak of epidemic in the state.

The motion also urged the state government to send relief materials to the affected communities with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the people whose socio-economic well being and livelihood have been disrupted as a result of the impact of the environmental crisis.

The motion was unanimously adopted when put to voice vote by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary.

The Speaker commended the robust debate on the merits of the motion, and expressed optimism for quick action towards addressing the abnormality threatening the ecology and ecosystem in the riverine communities.