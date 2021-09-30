From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A political “tsunami” hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, as thousands of its members dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection cut across the three senatorial districts (Rivers East, Rivers South East and Rivers South West) in the state.

Among prominent chieftains of APC, whole led the thousands of supporters to detect to PDP were the immediate past Publicity Secretary of the party, Ogbonna Nwuke, Emma Deeyaah, Ibiso Wuche, Ngo Martyns-Yellowe, and a former speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Stephen Ezekwem.

Nwuke, a former member of the House of Representatives, in his remarks, said in the last six years of their sojourn to APC, they had been in wilderness, adding that those superintended the affairs of APC appeared callous.

Similarly, Wuche noted that no political party can challenge the PDP in Rivers, adding that the leadership of their former party was an error.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised to witness the mass defection that has hit APC and the African Action Congress (AAC).

Governor Wike said the former APC and AAC supporters had realised that it is only the PDP that would redeem the country from bad leadership.

The governor declared that he has no grudges against anybody, adding that his administration has executed landmark projects in the 23 local government areas of state.

He said: “I am not surprised with what happened here today and what has happened before. There comes a time in life that people will not be misguided, that people will not listen to stories. There comes a time in life that you cannot continue to deceive the people.

“The people of Rivers State have seen and have decided to put their fate to Almighty God first, and, then, the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have said clearly and I will continue to say all those that have returned to the party, know that they were being deceived.

“I have no grudges against anybody because in life, people may come and speak to you. That’s how politics is. People would come and tell you all kinds of things.

“But, we can beat our chests and say, no local government can say we have no impact on their local government. Not one!

“Let me say this, you know, it is difficult for people to understand. And what baffles me is how some of us have eyes and we cease to use our eyes to see. It is no longer a question of my friend. It is a question of where are we heading to in Rivers State. Who means well for the people of Rivers State?

“The other day, I told government, that no amount of intimidation will make me to abandon and betray my people for whatever it is. I will continue to stand for the people of Rivers State. I will continue to defend the interest of Rivers State.

“And so, it is not whether you support me or not, but for us to do the right thing, to bring the dividends of democracy to our people. As I am standing here, I can count from every local government what project we have carried out.

“I want to say to all of you, no one project awarded by this administration will remain abandoned before we leave on 29th of May, 2023. And, then, another PDP governor will come and take over.

“Let me assure you, God has already sealed it. Let nobody bother himself, PDP will take over Rivers State again. It is obvious; why won’t we take over? We will take over because we have made promises to you and we fulfilled the promises.”

The governor challenged those questioning what his administration has done to present their scorecard, noting that the campaign promises made by the opposition were not fulfilled.

Earlier, the State Chairman of PDP, Desmond Akawor,

said the returnees went on “hunting expedition”, said virus has affected the APC.

