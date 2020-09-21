Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Mass defection of members of the minority political parties in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly is looming as the member representing Keffi East Constituency, Abdulaziz S. Danladi of Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Monday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before now, there were eight lawmakers on the minority parties’ platform in the state Assembly – PDP, 6; Zenith Labour Party,1 and SDP 1 member respectively.

The APC which, is the ruling party in the state has sixteen members. It has the majority in the House.

But with the defection of the SDP’s Danladi, the minority parties now reduced to seven members in the state Assembly.

It was gathered that more lawmakers, particularly those elected on PDP platform have also concluded plans to move to APC because the state governor has bought them with cash.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, on Monday, announced the defection of the lawmaker, Danladi, in a letter which was read during plenary.

Danladi explained that he dumped the SDP for APC because of the crisis bedeviling the party, and due to developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule’s inclusive leadership.

“I was formerly a member of APC but it was due to disagreement that I have left the party to SDP.

“What informed me to rejoined the party, APC was as a result of the pragmatic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari , Governor Abdullahi Sule as well as the outstanding performance and inclusive leadership of our speaker,RT.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi,”he said.

However, the Speaker, Abdullahi has assured the defected lawmaker of cooperation and togetherness. He said it is in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the state.

He further urged the defcted lawmaker to remain steadfast towards contributing his quota to the development of his constituency,the party and the entire state.