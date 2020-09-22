Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Mass defection of the minority political parties members in Nasarawa State House of Assembly is looming as a member, representing Keffi East constituency, Abdulaziz Danladi, of Social Democratic Party (SDP), yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before now, there were eight lawmakers on the minority parties’ platform, including six People’s Democratic Party; one Zenith Labour Party and one SDP respectively.

The APC, which is the ruling party, has 16 members. It has the majority in the House.

But with the defection of Danladi, the minority parties now reduced to seven members in the Assembly.

It was gathered that more lawmakers, particularly those elected on PDP platform have also concluded plans to move to APC because the state governor has allegedly bought them with cash.

Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi, yesterday, announced the defection of Danladi, in a letter which was read during plenary.

Danladi said he dumped the SDP for APC because of the crisis bedevilling the party, and due to developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule’s inclusive leadership.

“I was formerly an APC member but due to disagreement, I left the party to SDP. What informed me to rejoin the party (APC) is due to the pragmatic leadership of President Buhari and Governor Sule as well as the outstanding performance and inclusive leadership of our speaker, Abdullahi,” he said.

However, the speaker has assured the defected lawmaker of cooperation and togetherness.

He said it is in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the state.

He urged him to remain steadfast towards contributing his quota to the development of his constituency, the party and the entire state.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has passed a bill for a law to establish the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency.

Specifically, the bill, when finally signed into law by the governor, will among other things, promote, facilitate and coordinate investment in the state to foster rapid economic growth.

The bill, sponsored by Tanko Tunga, majority leader, was read for the third time during proceedings.

Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill after a unanimous voting by members.

He said the bill, if finally assented to, would go a long way in boosting the economy of the state.

Consequently, the speaker directed the clerk to produce a clean copy of the bill and make it available for the governor’s assent.