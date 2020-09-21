Solomon Ayado, Lafia

A mass defection of members of the minority political parties in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly is looming as a member representing Keffi East Constituency, Abdulaziz S Danladi, formerly of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), defected on Monday to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before now, there were eight lawmakers on the minority parties’ platform in the State Assembly – PDP, 6, Zenith Labour Party, 1 and SDP, 1 members, respectively.

The APC, which is the ruling party in the State, has sixteen members, a majority, in the House.

But with the defection of the SDP’s Danladi, the minority parties are now reduced to seven members in the State Assembly.

It was gathered that more lawmakers, particularly those elected on PDP platform, have also concluded plans to move to the APC.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the defection of the lawmaker, Danladi, in a letter which was read during plenary on Monday.

Danladi explained that he dumped the SDP for APC because of the crisis bedeviling the party, and due to developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule’s inclusive leadership.

‘I was formerly a member of APC but it was due to disagreement that I have left the party to SDP.

‘What informed me to rejoined the party, APC was as a result of the pragmatic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari , Governor Abdullahi Sule as well as the outstanding performance and inclusive leadership of our speaker, RT Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi,’ he said.

The Speaker has, however, assured the defected lawmaker of cooperation. He said it is in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the State.

He further urged the defcted lawmaker to remain steadfast towards contributing his quota to the development of his constituency, the party and the State.