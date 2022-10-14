From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Mass defection now looms in the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as some members of the party have indicated their intention to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

No fewer than 100 members of the party in Boripe Local Government Area of the state led by Aremo Tunde Olawale expressed their intention to leave the APC for the PDP.

The affected members of the party hinged their decision on the low performance and attitude of the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola who lost his second term election.

Aremo Olawale who is a stalwart of the party in Boripe Local Government where Governor Oyetola also hails from, said the decision of the APC to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket negates the principle of fairness, hence the decision to leave the party alongside his supporters.

He said the APC lacks respect for religious diversity of the country as the country is divided along ethnic and religious lines and this according to him calls for the respect of the political leaders.

Also, he noted that the performance of Oyetola since he assumed office in 2018 was below expectation, saying that the feud between the governor and his predecessor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has also ruined APC in the state.

He said some leaders of the APC who have indicated their intention to join the PDP in the area include Prince Bola Oloyede, Chief Bola Olaosebikan and Mr Fancy Afolabi among others.

He hinted that the leaders would mobile other members of the party in the local government area to the PDP.

Besides, he expressed his readiness to work for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the next presidential election.