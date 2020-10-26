Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered the deployment of soldiers and other security agents to different parts of the Territory to prevent further looting of warehouses in the nation’s capital.

He has also ordered the arrest and prosecution of the people who forcefully gained access into the FCT warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council and looted the food items in the store.

Bello gave the orders during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various security agencies in the city, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister, who asked those who looted the food items to return them immediately, disclosed that there would be massive deployments of security agencies to saveguard factories and warehouses at Idu Industrial Area.

Bello stated that what was going was no longer #EndSARS protest, but broad day stealing by hoodlums.

On her part, The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu condemned the looting in strong terms.

Aliyu said no nation could survive without a food reserve which are being looted across the country.

She called on Council chairmen and Royal fathers to reach out to opinion molders unite the people against looters.

Royal fathers who spoke called for decisive actions to be taken against those looting across the city.

They said hoodlums are beginning to enter markets shops and personal business premises.

Details later