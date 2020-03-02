Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Management of Ekiti State University has replied to a pre-action legal notice served on it by Dayo Ayenakin, the legal counsel to the affected staff members, which threatened to sue the school over a recent mass disengagement.

Legal counsel to the University, Dayo Akinlaja (SAN), in his reply, attributed the disengagement of the affected staffers to paucity of funds in the covers of the university.

In his response, he said: “An inevitable upshot and unsustainable monthly wage bill that the university could no longer cope with if it must survive as an institution was responsible for the disengagement.”

But the aggrieved staffers faulted the university:s lawyer’s claims, stating it not only negates the earlier grounds of irregular appointments given by the management but also far from being the truth of the sudden disengagement.

Alleging inconsistence, insincerity and insensitivity on the part of the management, the angry staff members called for the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Edward Olanipekun’s resignation for peace to reign on the campus.

They also called on the registrar of the school, Akinwunmi Arogundade to resign his appointment with immediate effect.

“The recent development, according to the reply, is a clear departure from the earlier allegations levelled against the innocent workers on December 5, 2019 that they were ‘irregularly employed’, now that the tone has changed to paucity of funds, which one will the populace believe in?”